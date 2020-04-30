Kennedy Chandler, No. 2 PG In 2021, Names Final 5 Schools

The newly focused NBA G League is starting to draw 5-star high-school prospects away from college hoops. But 5-star PG Kennedy Chandler appears to be sticking to the college route.

The elite, 6-foot-1 guard announced his top-five schools on Thursday afternoon. To no surprise, several elite programs made the cut.

Chandler’s top five includes North Carolina, Duke, Memphis, Tennessee and Kentucky, per his announcement. The Tennessee native is expected to end up with the Blue Devils. But in-state schools Tennessee and Memphis could surprise us all and land the elite guard.

Whichever school earns Chandler’s commitment is in for a treat. The 5-star guard is an incredibly explosive athlete who gets to the rim with ease. Perimeter shooting isn’t one of his strong-suits, but he still has time to improve before his collegiate career begins.

UNC, Duke and Kentucky are in the running for nearly every elite prospect these days. Each school’s tradition of winning is tough to pass down. But Tennessee is a school on the rise within the SEC.

Rick Barnes and the Volunteers are having major success both on- and off-the-court as of late. Tennessee wrangled in an elite 2020 class which includes two 5-star prospects.

Will Chandler be the next 5-star to pull the trigger and join the Volunteers?