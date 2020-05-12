Legal Analyst Comments On The Zion Williamson Situation

ESPN legal analyst Ryan Smith commented this morning on the developing Zion Williamson story that broke over the weekend.

Williamson’s former agent, Gina Ford, served him with requests to appear on the stand in court. She reportedly wants him to either admit or deny that he received impermissible benefits from his time at Duke. Williamson spent one season with the Blue Devils before leaving for the NBA.

The New Orleans Pelicans’ star originally signed with Ford’s company, Prime Sports, before filing a lawsuit to get out of his five-year contract. Ford and Prime Sports are now firing back.

Smith, a former lawyer for the Jacksonville Jaguars, appeared on ESPN’s Get Up! this morning to discuss the situation.

“What they’re trying to do here is back Zion Williamson into a legal corner, but I’m not sure it’s going to work,” Smith said, per 247Sports. “This is essentially a request for admission. They’re trying to say Zion took an improper benefit. Let’s say he did for the sake of argument and there’s no proof of that. If he did, he would answer these questions under oath.

“If he took that benefit and says yes, they have a good case in their lawsuit. If he took that benefit and said no, he’s lying under oath and could be subject to perjury charges. They’re trying to get him to admit something to either help their lawsuit or catch him in a lie.”

Smith does not think Williamson will have to testify.

“If I’m Zion’s team, I could have the ability to ask for delays in answering these questions and responding to this,” Smith said. “I’m trying to get someone to toss this out, this whole request. How is this (admittance) relevant to what’s happening here? You’re saying Zion breached a contract, I’m saying he didn’t, his legal team.

“Taking the improper benefits is not really getting to the truth, you’re really trying to create scandal and embarrass my client. And that could get this (lawsuit) tossed out. If this gets tossed and he doesn’t have to answer questions under oath, he may never have to answer questions like these.”

Williamson was one of the top recruits in the country and committed to Duke over Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina, among other programs. He was arguably the best player in the country in his lone season in college.