Look: Jay Williams’ Reaction To Duke’s Upset Loss Is Going Viral

Jay Williams wasn’t a happy camper after his alma mater lost to North Carolina on Saturday night.

After all, what Duke fan wouldn’t be upset? It was Mike Krzyzewski’s final game at Cameron Indoor as he’s set to retire after the season.

As Duke was about to lose, Williams made a “timeout” motion with his hands as he had seen enough.

Jay Williams had some coaching advice 😂 pic.twitter.com/EGbrCJEnh8 — Tony Clements (@TonyCMKE) March 6, 2022

North Carolina made Coach K’s defense look pretty bad as it scored 94 points in a 13-point win.

Four Tar Heel players finished with 20+ points, one of who was Armando Bacot. Bacot finished with 23 points and seven rebounds while Caleb Love had 22 points, plus five rebounds, and five assists.

Krzyzewski has been with Duke for the last 42 years and is looking for one final national championship run with the Blue Devils.

He’ll look to try and secure a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament if Duke can win the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn next week.