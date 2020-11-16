Magic Johnson Identifies Dark Horse NBA Draft Prospect

It’s not often that Duke produces slightly under-the-radar NBA Draft prospects, but Magic Johnson thinks the Blue Devils have one this year.

Cassius Stanley left Duke after one season, throwing his name in the 2020 NBA Draft. Right now, most mock drafts peg the high-flying, 6-foot-6 wing as a second-round pick.

Wherever Stanley gets taken on Wednesday night, Johnson thinks he’ll be a steal for the team that drafts him.

“[Cassius Stanley] with his 44″ vertical is one of the best athletes in the NBA Draft,” Johnson tweeted this afternoon. “A gym rat and a competitor, he will be a better NBA player than college player!”

Stanley averaged 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds in 29 games for Duke as a freshman. He shot 47 percent from the field, 36 percent from three-point range and 73 percent from the free throw line.

Stanley might not have the numbers or the fanfare of Duke’s other recent one-and-done products, but his game should translate to the next level. Having watched him a lot last season, I would not be surprised if Johnson’s social media prediction comes true.

The 2020 NBA Draft will take place this Wednesday.