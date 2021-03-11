Matthew Hurt Reacts To Duke Dropping Out Of ACC Tournament

As if this season wasn’t already frustrating for the Duke Blue Devils, the program was dealt a devastating blow this Thursday.

Jeff Goldman of Stadium announced that a Duke walk-on player tested positive for COVID-19 this morning. Due to the league’s health and safety protocols, Duke had to withdraw from the ACC Tournament.

The Blue Devils could’ve really helped out their chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a win on Thursday against the Florida State Seminoles. Unfortunately, they won’t even get that chance now.

After it was announced that Duke had to withdraw from the conference tournament, star forward Matthew Hurt tweeted “Worked so hard for this.” He included a broken heart emoji in his tweet.

Worked so hard for this.💔 — Matthew Hurt (@HurtMatthew) March 11, 2021

Hurt returned to Duke for his sophomore season and blossomed into a star, averaging 18.3 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. If last night’s game was his final one as a member of the Blue Devils, that’s a tough way to go out.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski also shared his thoughts on this crushing news.

“While our season was different than any other that I can remember, I loved the 2020-21 Duke Basketball team and was honored to be their coach,” Coach K said. “We have not asked more of any team in our history, and they deserve enormous credit for handling everything like the outstanding young men that they are.”