Coach K Releases Statement On Retirement Decision

College basketball fans found out on Wednesday that the 2021-2022 college basketball season would be the last time that Mike Krzyzewski would serve as the head coach of the Duke men’s basketball program. The legendary Blue Devils leader will coach for one more year before he brings his illustrious career to an end.

Needless to say, Coach K has been an integral part of the sport for the last four decades and will leave college basketball as one of the best coaches of all time. In his 41 years at the helm for Duke, he’s posted a 1,097-302 record (.784 win percentage) with 12 Final Four appearances and five national championships.

On Wednesday evening, Krzyzewski released a statement, calling his decision a cause for celebration.

“My family and I view today as a celebration,” Krzyzewski said in an official statement. “Our time at both West Point and Duke has been beyond amazing and we are thankful and honored to have led two college programs at world-class institutions for more than four decades. That, coupled with 11 unforgettable years as the United States National Team coach, has resulted in a remarkable journey.

“Certainly, I have been blessed to coach some of the finest young men and greatest players in basketball history as a direct result of these unique opportunities. For us, there is no greater joy than being part of our players’ respective endeavors through basketball, and more importantly, their lives off the court. Our family is eternally grateful to everyone who contributed to our career for the past 46 years. So, to the countless members of our extended family, thank you very much.”

Current Blue Devils associate head coach Jon Scheyer will take over for Coach K following the 2021-2022 season. The 33-year-old credited his predecessor for leaving behind a well-built program for him to inherit.

“Duke University has been a central part of my life for more than a decade, and I could not ask for a better place to continue my career,” Scheyer said of his succeeding Krzyzewski in Durham. “This is absolutely humbling. First, I offer extreme gratitude to the greatest coach of all time whose career is unrivaled in basketball. Coach K has built the premier program in our sport thanks to his unwavering competitive edge, a tireless attention to detail, a family-first approach and a remarkable compassion and care of his players, coaches, and staff. He has set a standard that every coach at every level should strive to achieve.”