Duke’s Coach K still has a bunch of years left as a head coach, and he keeps extending that time by consistently recruiting some of the best players in the country.

But if and when Coach K finally does decide to retire, one college hoops analyst believes there are some good potential successors out there. On Sunday, analyst Tate Frazier identified three coaches that are in line to take over for Duke when Coach K steps down.

Frazier ranked Pittsburgh’s Jeff Capel III as his third choice, Arizona State’s Bobby Hurley second and Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder as his top choice. All three of those coaches are former Duke players, and all but Hurley have been assistants to Coach K.

Snyder was Frazier’s top choice due to his strong pedigree in both NBA and college coaching. Frazier feels that if Snyder can get the Jazz over the hump in the NBA, Coach K will want to have Snyder as his successor to give his program someone who wins big at both levels.

Snyder led Missouri to four straight NCAA Tournaments, with an Elite Eight appearance in 2002. He’s also led the Jazz to three straight playoff appearances and back-to-back Conference Semifinals in 2017 and 2018.

3. Jeff Capel

2. Bobby Hurley

1. ???@TateFrazier gives his power rankings for who he believes is in line to take over the Duke job when Coach K steps down. pic.twitter.com/ltuaZGYvDo — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) May 31, 2020

Capel and Hurley are pretty strong candidates for the job too, though.

In coaching stints with VCU and Oklahoma, Capel has led both schools to the NCAA Tournament. He led Oklahoma to the Elite Eight in 2009. His current goal is to get Pitt to March Madness.

Hurley has had similar success with Buffalo and Arizona State. He led Buffalo to regular season and conference titles in his second year at the helm before joining the Sun Devils. After two losing seasons to start at Arizona State, he reeled off three straight seasons with 20-plus wins and two NCAA Tournament appearances.

Suffice it to say, Coach K has no shortage of good options among his potential successors.