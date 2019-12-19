New Injury Update For Duke PG Tre Jones

It’s been a bizarre start to the 2019-20 college basketball season. Top ranked teams are dropping left and right each week. And conference play has yet to truly heat up.

The Duke Blue Devils are one of those teams which suffered a shocking early season loss. But Mike Krzyzewski’s squad has bounced back. The Blue Devils are 9-1, earning them the No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

Duke PG Tre Jones has been a major catalyst of the team’s success this season. But the latest injury report from Jeff Goodman indicates Jones will miss some time with a foot injury.

Jones will miss Thursday night’s game against Wofford.

Tre Jones will miss tonight's game with a foot injury https://t.co/kR7I6qwC9A via @GoodmanHoops — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) December 19, 2019

It’s currently unclear how severe the foot injury is. No updates have been released regarding the timeline of Jones’ return. But this is a major loss for a Duke team that relies so heavily on its point guard.

Jones is having a terrific year, averaging 15.6 points per game to go along with 7.1 assists per game. He’s certainly played like one of the best guards in the country this season. Duke’s Jordan Goldwire is expected to start in Jones’ place.

Duke had better be careful on Thursday night against a Wofford team capable of playing with the best. The Terriers knocked off North Carolina just this past Sunday.

Duke-Wofford tips off at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2.