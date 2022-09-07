No. 22 Overall Recruit TJ Power Announces His Commitment

DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 20: A general view of the game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Duke Blue Devils during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 20, 2019 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Five-star forward T.J. Power announced his verbal commitment to Duke basketball on Wednesday afternoon.

Power is the No. 6 power forward and No. 24 overall prospect in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. The Worcester Academy star is the No. 1 player in Massachusetts as well.

Power owns two dozen scholarship offers, and chose Duke over UNC, Iowa, Virginia and Boston College.

"You go through each college, and you have the pros and cons, and Duke just checked most of the boxes," Power said, via SI.com.

"I grew up watching them and their players and idolizing some of them like Cam Reddish, Marvin Bagley III, Jayson Tatum and Gary Trent. Now, I’m able to step in and play there for a guy like Coach [Jon] Scheyer, who I know really believes in me, and that’s so big for me."

Power is now the fifth five-star commitment for Duke in the 2023 class.

He joins forwards Mackenzie Mgbako and Sean Stewart and guards Jared McCain and Caleb Foster. The Blue Devils currently have the top-ranked 2023 class in the country, according to 247Sports' Composite Team Rankings.