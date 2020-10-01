Only 1 School Has A “Crystal Ball” Prediction For Bronny James

Bronny James’ official Class of 2023 recruiting ranking was announced by 247Sports on Wednesday. The son of the Los Angeles Lakers star is one of the top prospects in his year.

According to 247Sports, Bronny James is a four-star recruit in the 2023 class. He’s the No. 30 overall prospect, per their rankings. James is the No. 4 combo guard in the class.

247Sports believes Bronny James could end up as a five-star prospect, though it’s still pretty early in his recruitment.

While he came off the bench for a loaded Sierra Canyon squad as a freshman, he has been a consistent producer in travel basketball and shows good athleticism, a decent ability to make shots from deep, and also a willingness to get into the lane and attack. He is a willing passer and is actually very gifted in that area, though he definitely has a scorer’s mentality. James is currently around 6-foot-2, so physical growth could definitely still happen. If he continues to grow physically and mature as a player in terms of shot selection and decision making, the chance is there for him to definitely rise to five-star status.

Bronny James’ recruitment will be fascinating. Surely, every major college basketball program would love to get a commitment from the son of the NBA’s best player. However, his recruitment remains pretty up in the air at this point.

One school has received two “Crystal Ball” predictions from 247Sports’ experts: Duke.

At this point, though, it’s mostly just speculative. LeBron James does have a great relationship with Coach K and Nike, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Bronny James end up at Duke.

Of course, there’s a chance Bronny skips college like his dad and goes straight to the NBA. Most believe the rules will change before he graduates high school.

Where do you want to see Bronny James playing college basketball?