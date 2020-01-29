Quinn Cook Announces Awesome Tribute For Kobe, Gianna Bryant

Quinn Cook has worn No. 2 throughout much of his basketball career, including this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. That will be changing following the passing of Kobe and Gianna Bryant.

Today, Cook told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that he will switch his number to 28 to honor the fallen father and daughter duo. Thirteen-year-old Gianna wore No. 2 for her travel team while Kobe of course began his career in LA sporting No. 8.

Additionally, Cook said he feels Gianna’s number should be retired, though it’s not clear if he meant by the Lakers or league-wide.

Lakers guard Quinn Cook tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium: “No. 2 is Gianna’s number. I feel it should be retired. It’s hers.” https://t.co/8s1ByqrFnm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 29, 2020

Since the tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe, Gianna and seven others on Sunday, we’ve seen tributes pouring in from throughout the sports world.

Several NBA players have stated they will change their number in order to pay tribute to the legendary Lakers shooting guard, and more will definitely follow suit in the coming days.

It just illustrate the profound impact Kobe had on this generation of hoopers.