Report: Duke Graduate Transfer Patrick Tape Has De-Committed

Just over a week ago, the Duke Blue Devils thought they had landed one of the top graduate transfers on the market.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Borzello, former Columbia star Patrick Tape announced his commitment to Duke. Tape made the commitment on March 24, but his tune seems to have changed.

According to a new report from Evan Daniels of 247Sports, Tape decommitted from Duke. Just over a week after committing to Coach K and the Blue Devils, Tape renounced his decision.

The top graduate transfer is heading back to the open market. Tape averaged 11.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2018-19 season. The 6-foot-10, 232-pound big man scores the majority of his points around the paint.

Columbia transfer Patrick Tape just decommitted from Duke, sources tell @247Sports. Tape, one of the top graduate transfers, had committed on March 24th. | Story: https://t.co/oYyKjdGYSZ pic.twitter.com/25qI0YC0GF — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) April 2, 2020

It’s the second major loss for the Blue Devils in attempting to land a graduate transfer. Duke attempted to land Harvard forward Seth Towns, but saw Towns commit to Ohio State two weeks ago.

The Blue Devils lost star point guard Tre Jones to the NBA draft. Vernon Carey could be the next to announce his NBA draft decision.

Tape also considered Ohio State, Syracuse and USC before the Blue Devils swept in and seemingly landed the top grad transfer.

Now the Buckeyes, Orange and Trojans are back in the mix.