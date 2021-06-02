Report: Duke Officially Decided On Coach K’s Replacement

Duke didn’t waste any time designating their successor to Coach K after he retires next year. The next Duke men’s basketball coach is now official.

According to college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, Jon Scheyer has been hired as the next head coach of the Duke Blue Devils. The school met with Scheyer earlier today to approve Coach K’s hand-picked selection.

Scheyer is only 33 years old but already has over five years of experience on the Duke staff. He was hired as an assistant in 2014 and promoted to associate head coach in 2018.

Duke has yet to officially announce any of this, but they probably will soon. And then the Coach K farewell tour will begin in earnest.

Jon Scheyer was a highly-touted guard out of Illinois in 2006 and chose Duke, immediately becoming a starter as a freshman. In four seasons with the Blue Devils, Scheyer earned All-ACC and All-American honors while playing in 144 games.

He was a key player for Duke in their 2009-10 national championship season. That year he set the school record for minutes played in a season while averaging over 18 points a game.

Scheyer graduated as the only player in school history with 2,000 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 250 three-pointers, and 200 steals in a career.

At the professional level, Scheyer never saw action on an NBA court. But he found some success at Maccabi Tel-Aviv in Israel, winning the Basketball State Cup and League Cup in one year with the UEFA powerhouse.

After a short stint with CB Gran Canaria in 2013, Scheyer returned to Duke as an assistant to Coach K.

And now he’ll be tasked with taking over one of the biggest jobs in college sports.