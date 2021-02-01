Report: Gonzaga, Duke Schedule Matchup For Next Season

Two of the top college hoops programs in the country will go head-to-head as WCC titan Gonzaga takes on Coach K and the Duke Blue Devils.

According to CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, the two sides will play at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 26th. It will be the fourth meeting between the two schools – all of which have taken place at neutral venues. Duke is 2-1 overall.

Duke and Gonzaga last played each other in the championship of the 2018 Maui Invitational Tournament. Gonzaga won the game 89-87. Both teams would make the NCAA Tournament that year, but were both eliminated in the Elite Eight.

The Bulldogs and Blue Devils have one NCAA Tournament meeting – the Elite Eight of the 2015 tournament. Duke got the win that day, winning 66-52.

Their first meeting came in 2009 at Madison Square Garden, with Duke winning 76-41.

Sources: Gonzaga will play Duke in a neutral site game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 26th. Heck of a matchup for Black Friday. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 1, 2021

It’s obviously going to be tough to determine who would win such a game given the expected turnover on both rosters between now and then. But the two programs always give every opponent a run for their money.

Mark Few and Coach K have not missed an NCAA Tournament this century. And while Duke has won three national titles over the past 20 years, Gonzaga has come close on several occasions. The closest Gonzaga came was at the 2017 NCAA Tournament, a runner-up finish against Duke’s arch-rival, UNC.

Who would you pick to win the game: Gonzaga or Duke?