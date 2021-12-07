Report: Jason Garrett In Contention For College Football Job

The Duke Blue Devils are on the hunt for a new head coach for the first time in 14 years after relieving head coach David Cutcliffe of his duties.

Several names have been tossed around as potential replacements. According to a report from Steve Wiseman of the News & Observer, Clemson assistant coach Tony Elliott and Texas A&M assistant Mike Elko are the two frontrunners.

In his report, Wiseman noted that a former NFL head coach could be in the mix as well. Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett is “on the school’s radar.”

Wiseman isn’t the only one hearing the Blue Devils have expressed interest in the former Cowboys head coach. Duke insider Adam Rowe also said Garrett has “been involved in conversations for the Duke football head coach job.”

Can confirm @stevewisemanNC's report that former Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Jason Garrett has been involved in conversations for the Duke Football Head Coach Job: https://t.co/gRtshofCOg via @TheDevilsDen (VIP) — Adam Rowe (@AdamRoweTDD) December 7, 2021

Jason Garrett has never coached at the collegiate level. However, he has extensive coaching experience at every level of NFL football.

Both Elliott and Elko have much more experience at the collegiate level. That could give them a leg up on recruiting. That’s obviously a massive part of being a coach in college football.

Will Garrett leave the NFL for the college game?