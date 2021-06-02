Report: When Coach K First Started Discussing Retirement

The college basketball world was shocked earlier today when legendary Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski announced he will be retiring following the 2021-22 season.

Krzyzewski has been the head coach in Durham since 1980. In that time, he’s won five national championships, reached 12 Final Fours and captured 15 ACC Tournament and 12 ACC regular season titles.

While Krzyzewski’s announcement caught the general public by surprise, it reportedly has been in the works for a while. According to New York Post columnist Ian O’Connor, Krzyzewski began discussing the idea of stepping down roughly a month ago.

He also apparently opted to announce it now for recruiting purposes, this way the 74-year-old would no longer have to pursue players “in good faith” that he knew he wouldn’t be around to coach.

Coach K started talking with family about this around a month ago. Some thought was given to coaching out most of the season, then announcing it. Not everyone was in favor of retirement tour…But K felt he couldn't recruit the next class in good faith while knowing he was gone — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) June 2, 2021

According to multiple reports, Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer is set to be named head coach-in-waiting. Scheyer has been on staff at his alma mater since 2014.

Prior to that, he played professionally overseas after a stellar four-year playing career for the Blue Devils. As a senior, Scheyer was a first-team All-ACC and second-team All-American performer while leading Duke to a national title.