Student Reporter Tweets About His Question To Coach K

An interaction between Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski and a student reporter went viral on Saturday night.

Duke lost to Louisville on Saturday, 70-65. The Blue Devils are now 5-5 on the season and are likely on the outside looking in when it comes to the NCAA Tournament.

Coach K was asked by a student reporter to identify the next step for his team.

“Yeah, why don’t we just evaluate this game,” said Krzyzewski, “I’m not into what our next step forward is right now. We just finished a hard fought game.”

Then, Coach K took it a step further, attempting to drive his point home.

“What’s your major at Duke,” he asked Piazza. “What’s your hardest class?”

The student reporter then said he is an economics major.

“OK, so let’s say you just finished the hardest Econ exam in the world and as you walked out someone asked you ‘what’s your next step?’, you see what I mean? You have some empathy? Just give us time to evaluate this game and then we’ll figure out…like we always try to do.”

The student reporter, Jake Piazza, took to social media to address the moment.

This was not exactly how I expected my first postgame question to Coach K to go. https://t.co/a7sU1UE46a — Jake Piazza (@jake_piazza) January 24, 2021

While Coach K is being criticized by many for the response, others are defending the head coach, saying it was a reasonable answer to the question.

Duke is set to return to the floor on Tuesday against Georgia Tech.