Suzy Kolber Is Hearing That Jason Garrett Is “Frontrunner” For Duke Job

Jason Garrett has now been fired twice in the last two calendar years, but he might have a big job lined up before the end of the year if Suzy Kolber is has the right info.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the Monday Night Countdown host said she’s hearing that Garrett is the “frontrunner” for the vacant Duke head coaching job. The Blue Devils parted ways with longtime head coach David Cutcliffe at the end of the 2021 season.

Kolber believes that Garrett would be a great fit at Duke and hope it happens. She said that she’s seen Garrett speaking to and teaching others, and believes he’s “truly inspirational.”

“Hearing Jason Garrett is frontrunner for Duke HC job. Having witnessed Jason behind the scenes speaking to/teaching young men-incredibly powerful and truly inspirational! A great fit! Hope this happens! #Duke” Kolber wrote.

Jason Garrett is coming off a 1.5-year stint as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants. Prior to that, he was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2011 to 2019.

But while Garrett has over 15 years of NFL coaching experience, he has none in college. He’s been completely confined to professional football since 1989 as a player or coach.

That isn’t to say that it can’t work. Plenty of college football head coaches have found success with little-to-no college coaching experience.

Will Jason Garrett be the next head coach at Duke University?