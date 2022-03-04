Ticket Prices For Coach K’s Last Game Cost More Than Super Bowl 56

Coach K’s final regular season game at Duke this coming Saturday is expected to be one of the biggest events in recent college basketball history. You know what that means; ticket prices are soaring. In fact, right now the average ticket cost to attend Duke-UNC this weekend is higher than the average ticket price to attend Super Bowl 56.

Per Darren Rovell of Action Network, the current average ticket price for Coach K‘s final game is $6,051. That’s $54 more expensive than the average cost ($5,997) to attend Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

“Current average sold ticket price for Coach K’s final regular season game at Duke on @tickpick: $6,051. Average sold ticket price for Super Bowl LVI on @tickpick last month: $5,997,” Rovell tweeted.

Obviously everyone wants to see the performance the Blue Devils put on for Coach K and his last game. But he doesn’t want the spotlight to revolve around him.

On Thursday he told reporters that he wants the performance to be about his team, not himself.

“There’s so much about me. The moment is about us,” he said, per college basketball insider Jeff Goodman.

Good luck with that. People are spending insane amounts of money to say they were there for Coach K’s last regular-season game at Duke.

The No. 4 Blue Devils take on the North Carolina Tar Heels this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.