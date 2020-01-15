Upset Alert: Clemson Tigers Upset No. 3 Duke

This already wild college basketball season became even crazier Tuesday night. The Clemson Tigers upset No. 3 Duke 79-72 at The Littlejohn Coliseum.

The massive victory couldn’t come at a better time for Clemson fans. The Tigers football team suffered a devastating loss to LSU in the National Championship nearly 24 hours ago.

Needless to say, Clemson basketball is making life a bit better Tuesday night.

Tigers forward Aamir Simms was unstoppable as he dropped 25 points to go along with nine boards and five assists. Teammate Tevin Mack had a near double-double with 22 points and nine rebounds.

The Littlejohn Coliseum was rocking Tuesday night.

The Tigers entered Tuesday night’s game with a 8-7 record after defeating North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the first time in program history last Saturday. That momentum has certainly sparked a confident Clemson team.

This is yet another disastrous loss for the Blue Devils. Duke fell at home to Stephen F. Austin in overtime earlier this season while boasting the No. 1 ranking.

This college basketball season is already turning out to be one of the craziest in history. There is no “top-dog” in the country. It certainly seems like anyone can win it all this season.

Clemson will look to continue its hot play against NC State this weekend.

The Blue Devils will try and bounce back in a massive ACC contest against No. 11 Louisville on Saturday.