Upset Alert: No. 3 Duke Trails Clemson At The Half

It’s been a rough 24 hours for Clemson fans. But Clemson basketball is on the verge of making life a bit better.

The Tigers are one half away from pulling off a major upset as they lead No. 3 Duke 40-33 at the half.

Clemson forward Aamir Simms is leading the way for Clemson as the 6-foot-8 forward dropped 12 points, grabbed four boards and dished out three assists. He’s been the ultimate difference-maker for the Tigers so far.

Clemson guard John Newman added seven points, two steals and two blocks. The 6-foot-5 guard set the tone in the first half, hammering down a vicious slam over a Duke defender.

Check out the ridiculous poster in the video below.

John Newman III, POSTER TIME 😤 pic.twitter.com/vtM5L9SBM8 — ESPN (@espn) January 15, 2020

Newman even caught the attention of former Lakers great Magic Johnson. Johnson was extremely impressed with the 6-foot-5 guard’s in-game dunk.

“I’m watching Clemson vs. Duke men’s basketball and John Newman just exploded for a left handed dunk that is definitely going to be the number 1 highlight on SportsCenter tonight,” Johnson said on Twitter.

It’s been an impressive showing so far by the Clemson Tigers. But they’ll have to keep up the efficient scoring to knock off an elite Duke team.

It's been a wild college hoops season so far.