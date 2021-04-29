Duke edge rusher Victor Dimukeje checks off a lot of boxes for NFL scouts. Not only was he extremely productive at the collegiate level, he has a lot of experience since he was a four-year starter.

During his 49 starts with the Blue Devils, Dimukeje racked up 161 total tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception. He was voted second-team All-ACC in 2019 and was an honorable mention all-conference selection as a senior.

The Blue Devils used Dimukeje as a 4-3 defensive end during his career, but he does have the ability to play 3-4 outside linebacker if needed. Unlike some edge rushers in this year’s class, Dimukeje wins his matchups using power. He’s not classified as a speed rusher at all, albeit he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds.

If he lands in the right defensive system, Dimukeje has the tools to become an effective pass rusher in the pros. And fortunately for Dimukeje, NFL teams can never have enough pass rushers.

We sat down with Victor Dimukeje to talk about his impressive career at Duke, his best pass-rushing moves, which defensive players he likes to study on film and much more.

The Spun: How has this draft process been for you?

Victor Dimukeje: It’s been treating me well. After the pro day and stuff, I went to Baltimore to train and prepare for the draft.

The Spun: How would you grade your pro day?

VD: The pro day numbers weren’t what I wanted all around the board – I felt like I could’ve done better. But I’m happy I was able to get out of it healthy and showcase my talent for the teams out there. I wouldn’t really grade myself. Of course, I could’ve done better. I’m just happy I was able to get it done.

The Spun: What have you shown on film at Duke?

VD: The biggest things I’ve shown are consistency, effort and toughness. If you watch my film, you’ll see a lot of power and consistency. The fact that I’ve started pretty much every game since stepping on campus says a lot. It shows that I’m a reliable asset for a team. The amount of work I put in at Duke speaks for itself, and I feel like teams should see that and take a chance on me.

The Spun: What’s your favorite moment from your Duke career?

VD: I would definitely go back to my freshman year. On November 18, I caught my first interception against Georgia Tech. I remember it like it was yesterday because it was on my birthday and that interception was a special gift for me.

Guys like @DukeFOOTBALL DE Victor Dimukeje make summer scouting so fun. He doesn't have gaudy sack numbers as others (8.5 as a JR in '19) but I think he's one of the 1-2 best pass rushers in college rn. Power, burst, hands, bend, Vic has the total package pic.twitter.com/AzGdAk6nRl — Nino Olivier (@NinoOlivier15) June 10, 2020

The Spun: Are there certain defensive linemen you like to watch on film?

VD: I like to watch the top guys at my position, like Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Joey and Nick Bosa. There are a lot of guys you can learn from. I’ve looked up to those guys. The biggest thing for me is to know what fits into my game. I can’t do what everyone is doing, but I try to take a move or two from their games and add it to mine.

The Spun: Which pass-rushing moves do you pride yourself on?

VD: The biggest thing I feel like for every pass rusher at the college level is that you need to be able to win with power. I set up a lot of moves with my long arms. I also feel like my chop move that I bend off the corner with is another thing I use to my advantage.

#Duke DL Victor Dimukeje goes speed to power with the long arm. @vicdimukeje then collapses the inside arm to shed the blocker & get the sack. Dimukeje earned All-ACC honors last season with 9.5 TFL's & 8.5 sacks #passrush #sacksandstats #bluedevils pic.twitter.com/79jL0l7Nvi — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) May 21, 2020

The Spun: Who was the toughest quarterback to bring down in the ACC?

VD: I’d probably go back to the first game of this past season. Ian Book did a good job of escaping pressure. He had a really good offensive line, but I’d have to give him the nod.

The Spun: What are you working on during this draft process?

VD: I’d say dropping back in coverage. That’s one thing I didn’t do a lot of during my senior year. That’s something coaches want to see me do. I’ve put an emphasis on dropping in coverage and being flexible in the open field.

Idk where or if he gets drafted… but Duke DE Victor Dimukeje is one of my favorite players in the class to watch 4-year Starter

2600+ Snaps

154 Career QB Pressures

Thick Core/Stout

Plays Through/Off Contact Well

Solid Run Defender pic.twitter.com/ZOUguKfw2p — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 5, 2021

The Spun: What allows you to be successful on the field?

VD: I’d say my get-off and my power moves. Knowing how to switch up my rush from power to speed or speed to power is crucial.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Victor Dimukeje?

VD: You’re getting a relentless and smart football player who’ll do his best for the team. I want to win a Super Bowl and make an instant impact. I’m the type of guy you want on your team because I give it my all each and every day.

Dimukeje could come off the board on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, especially if we see a run on edge rushers. If not, he’ll be an excellent value pick for any team on Day 3.

