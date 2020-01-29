The Spun

Video: Coach K Furious With What Cameron Crazies Did Tonight

Coach K reacting to play during a Duke game.COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 22: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the North Dakota State Bison in the second half during the first round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena on March 22, 2019 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Pitt Panthers in a pivotal ACC clash. The Panthers entered the contest with a 13-7 record and a shot at the NCAA Tournament – something the team has failed to qualify for since 2016.

However, Duke took a commanding lead in the first half and then extended that lead in the second half.

During the contest, the Cameron Crazies had a few words for Pitt head coach Jeff Capel – a former Duke assistant coach. Capel received a technical foul and the crowd decided to have a little fun with the former Blue Devils assistant.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was not having it.

An irate Coach K barked at the Cameron Crazies from across the court before going right up to the Duke fans to give them a piece of his mind.

Check it out.

Yikes.

Being yelled at by Coach K can’t be a pleasant experience.

It all started after the fans reportedly chanted “Jeff Capel sit with us” after his technical foul. Coach K may have thought the fans said something else, or he just didn’t like the crowd going after his former assistant.

Duke holds a 59-42 lead over Pitt with just over 15 minutes left in the second half.


