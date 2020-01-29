Video: Coach K Furious With What Cameron Crazies Did Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Duke Blue Devils hosted the Pitt Panthers in a pivotal ACC clash. The Panthers entered the contest with a 13-7 record and a shot at the NCAA Tournament – something the team has failed to qualify for since 2016.

However, Duke took a commanding lead in the first half and then extended that lead in the second half.

During the contest, the Cameron Crazies had a few words for Pitt head coach Jeff Capel – a former Duke assistant coach. Capel received a technical foul and the crowd decided to have a little fun with the former Blue Devils assistant.

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski was not having it.

An irate Coach K barked at the Cameron Crazies from across the court before going right up to the Duke fans to give them a piece of his mind.

Check it out.

I am dying at K raging on the Krazies. pic.twitter.com/LGp1CAtwDt — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) January 29, 2020

Yikes.

Being yelled at by Coach K can’t be a pleasant experience.

It all started after the fans reportedly chanted “Jeff Capel sit with us” after his technical foul. Coach K may have thought the fans said something else, or he just didn’t like the crowd going after his former assistant.

Duke holds a 59-42 lead over Pitt with just over 15 minutes left in the second half.