What Coach K Said After Duke’s Loss To Miami On Monday

Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski on the floor.DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 10: Head coach Mike Krzyzewski of the Duke Blue Devils reacts against the Florida State Seminoles during their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 10, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

All the momentum that Duke built in its dominant win over Clemson this past weekend came crashing down on Monday night against Miami.

Duke suffered arguably its worst loss of the season last night, falling short to a Miami team that literally only had seven players available.

Mike Krzyzewski obviously wasn’t pleased at all with his players’ effort against the Hurricanes. In fact, he called the Blue Devils’ performance “soft” during his postgame press conference.

I don’t think we competed. I thought we were soft,” Krzyzewski said. “I saw it in practice yesterday and tried to take steps to change it. I’m really disappointed in our team. They did not play like a Duke basketball team tonight. And I’m responsible for that.”

The Hurricanes sit toward the bottom of the ACC standings, so this loss could come back to haunt the Blue Devils.

We all expected this season to be somewhat crazy due to all the obstacles that COVID-19 presents, but no one expected Duke to be hovering around .500 the entire year. At this point, Coach K’s squad is in serious jeopardy of missing the NCAA tournament.

Duke will have the chance to bounce back from this disappointing loss to Miami this weekend when it takes on North Carolina in the first of two meetings.


