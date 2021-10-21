7 Power Five Schools Join Collegiate NFT Partnership

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have quickly become one of the world’s biggest virtual assets. So it’s no surprise that top college athletic programs are looking to join in on the craze.

According to Business Wire, the NFT tech and trading company RECUR has announced a partnership with seven schools that will “bring their college sports moments as digital collectibles to fans everywhere”. Joining the partnership are Florida State, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Texas Tech, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Utah.

RECUR already has partnerships with the Pac-12 Conference, Syracuse and LSU. Those partnerships were added just last month as part of RECUR’s “NFTU” project.

In a statement, RECUR co-CEO Trevor George welcomed the seven new programs to the partnership. George believes that the partnership will allow fans, students and alumni to engage their program “in an entirely new way.”

“We are thrilled to welcome these incredible universities to our NTFU network,” said Trevor George, Co-CEO of RECUR. “As we bring these schools’ biggest moments to life as NFTs for the first time, we couldn’t be prouder to help their fans, students and alumni engage with their favorite schools in an entirely new way.”

NFTU will be launching its own marketplace in 2022.

NFTs have taken the business world by storm over the past year. The NBA ostensibly leads the way in engagement with NBA Top Shot, but just about every sport is trying to get in on the lucrative action.

Some of the virtual assets have sold for tens of millions as the craze hits the world’s biggest financial players.

Which other big college programs will we see get in on NFTs in the weeks or months to come?