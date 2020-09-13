Analyst Names College Football’s Biggest Week 2 ‘Loser’

There were some big winners and a few big losers in Week 2 of the college football season. But for one college football analyst, there was a clear biggest loser this past week.

On Sunday, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports published his regular winners and losers column from the weekend that was. Taking a prime spot in the latter column were the Florida State Seminoles, who were stunned 16-13 by ACC rival Georgia Tech.

“Saturday’s loss looked a lot like the two openers the Seminoles played under Willie Taggart — ugly losses that FSU fans have tried to forget,” Thamel wrote. “It was more of what we’ve come to expect from Florida State in recent years, especially on offense.

“There was leaky offensive line play, an inability to establish any semblance of a run game, receivers failing to get much separation and lackluster quarterback play. All of that allowed the Yellow Jackets — the team predicted to finish last in the ACC — to hang around even as they made mistake after mistake.”

College football winners and losers: Florida State opens the season with another dud https://t.co/ImMEhq04ik — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2020

Florida State came out the gate well enough. They opened up the game with a 10-0 first quarter lead.

But the Seminoles couldn’t build off that fast start and went into halftime with the same score. In the third quarter, Georgia Tech got on the board with a touchdown. Florida State responded with a field goal of their own, but that was their last score of the game.

The Yellow Jackets scored nine unanswered points in the fourth quarter. Even with nine minutes remaining in the game once Georgia Tech took the 16-13 lead, the Seminoles had no answer.

Suffice it to say, the Mike Norvell era at FSU is off to a rough start.