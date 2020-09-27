Florida State football is off to an 0-2 start after being throttled 52-10 by rival Miami on Saturday. Things are not going well in Tallahassee.

Fans are understandably fed up after three straight mediocre seasons and a bad start to this year. Former Seminole Antonio Cromartie was steaming on Twitter last night, calling out his alma mater frequently.

In one of his tweets, Cromartie issued a challenge to players on the current roster.

“Tonight was pure garbage from FSU Football,” Cromartie wrote. “Where are THE leaders of the team that was calling out coaches? Where are the guys that’s on the watchlist 4 awards? You guys must be sitting this yr out. Did they opt out? Don’t want to hear nothin from y’all. That’s not FSU FOOTBALL.”

We’ve seen former players call out their old program on social media plenty of times before. There are always some who say it is inappropriate to voice such criticisms publicly.

Cromartie is not trying to hear any of that.

“Everybody like Cro chill. This is unacceptable as a former player,” he tweeted last night. “I know what it takes to be a Seminole. And what we have shown in the last 2 game isn’t it. Coaches take more pride in this job. So much history.”

Fortunately for Florida State football fans and alums, the Seminoles should get their first win of the season against Jackson State next week.

However, there might not be too many more wins left on the schedule, with matchups against UNC, Notre Dame, Clemson, Pitt and Louisville still to be played. The odds of a third-straight losing season for FSU are good.

