Son Of Former NFL Star Has College Football Fans Feeling Old

Earlier this week, the son of NFL running back Frank Gore played in a college football game, making fans feel very old. It’s happening again on Saturday night.

Asante Samuel Jr., a junior cornerback at Florida State, is having a huge game for the Seminoles on ABC. The former top recruit is trending on social media for his play against Georgia Tech.

The Sunrise, Florida native is the son of Asante Samuel, who played in the NFL for 11 seasons, making four Pro Bowls and winning two Super Bowls.

“The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree – outstanding feet and anticipation. Samuel will be dinged for his size (5-10, 185), but I graded him as a top-40 prospect over the summer,” NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler tweeted about Jr.

Samuel has impressed scouts far and wide with his play so far today.

Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr could be a future first-rounder. Smooth, discipline, and very good ball skills too. 2 INTs today. Don’t sleep on him pic.twitter.com/nrrZHBz5gA — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) September 12, 2020

Samuel Jr. has also made college football fans feel very old.

“Asante Samuel Jr. We old as hell out here bruh,” one fan tweeted.

“Now I know that announcer did not just say Asante Samuel Jr as in the son of Asante Samuel Sr. I’m really getting old,” another added.

“I AM NOT GOT DAMN OLD ENOUGH TO BE WATCHING ASANTE SAMUEL JR & FRANK GORE JR PLAY COLLEGE BALL!!!!!!!!!!” one fan said.

Get used to it, everyone.