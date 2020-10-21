Legendary College Football Coach Has Endorsed President Trump

One of the winningest head coaches in college football history has decided to publicly endorse Donald Trump for re-election.

With less than two weeks to go until the 2020 presidential election, former Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden has endorsed President Trump.

Bowden, 90, is coming off a battle with COVID-19. The legendary Seminoles coach was hospitalized with the virus, but has since recovered. Bowden released a prepared statement on Wednesday evening, endorsing President Trump.

“I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump,” Bowden said of his recovery.

Bowden added that basically all of his family will be voting for Trump.

“We have to get out and vote for President Trump because re-electing him is our only chance to leave the next generation with the same heritage, beliefs, and opportunities that Ann and I had and that many of you had,” Bowden said.

“There are about 45 of us Bowdens around. Most of us live in Florida, and I promise you that almost all of us will be voting for Trump, and the ones that don’t won’t be telling me about it.”

Former #FSU head coach Bobby Bowden has released a statement on beating COVID-19: pic.twitter.com/njfjmwFBnR — Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 21, 2020

Bowden was Florida State’s head coach from 1976-2009. He won two national championships (1993, ’99) and 12 ACC championships. He’s a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and went 377–129–4 as a head coach.

Florida State’s football program is currently struggling, as the Seminoles are 2-3 on the season.