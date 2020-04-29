Legendary Florida State Coach Bobby Bowden Gives Update After Hospital Stay

Anytime a 90-year old like Bobby Bowden is admitted to the hospital, it can be a bit scary. That is especially true now.

Last week, the Florida State coaching legend spent time at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare. He contracted an infection that caused his left calf to swell up to twice the size of his right. He was placed in a soft cast, which will be taken off this week.

As of today, Bowden is back home. He and his wife have been pretty adamant about maintaining social distancing. They’re back at it now, after his brief hospital stint.

“They were so helpful, absolutely wonderful,” Bowden said of the care he received while hospitalized, according to the Tallahassee Democrat. He also joked about how it helped him avoid seeing others right now. ““My family couldn’t even visit – thank goodness.”

FSU's Bobby Bowden remains upbeat following hospital stay for infection https://t.co/Qbue7Js8nA via @tdonline — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) April 29, 2020

Bobby Bowden has been especially cautious during our current national health emergency, given his advanced age and illness history. When he was young, back in the 1940s, he had a bout with rheumatic fever.

Even as states consider opening up some aspects of public life, you probably won’t see the former Seminoles coach out and about anytime soon, as a result.

Bowden coached Florida State from 1976 to 2009, turning to ‘Noles into a national power during his tenure. He won 12 ACC titles during his career, and captured national titles in 1993 and 1999.

Between his long FSU career, six years at West Virginia, and four seasons at his alma mater Howard College (now Samford University) as head coach, Bowden had a career record of 377-129-4.