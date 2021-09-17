Wake Forest Paying Tribute To Bobby Bowden For Florida State Game

As the college football world continues to pay tribute to the late-great Bobby Bowden this season, Florida State’s upcoming opponent has made a special tribute to the football legend.

On Friday, the Wake Forest football program revealed a special mural dedicated to Bowden. The mural depicts Bowden’s signature FSU hat with the word “Bobby” underneath.

College football fans have quickly come out in support of the beautiful tribute from Wake Forest. Seminoles fans in particular are absolutely adoring it ahead.

The post has over 1,500 likes and several hundred retweets and comments in just a few hours. And nearly all of those comments are heartwarming.

“Y’all gonna make me cry,” one FSU alum replied. “love the sportsmanship… thanks Deacs”

“Classy gesture & we surely appreciate it! Thank you from everyone at FSU Football,” wrote another.

“Staying classy @WakeForest,” a third fan replied. “Brings a tear to my eye….. FSU Class of ’85”

Bobby Bowden passed away in August following a terminal diagnosis back in July. During his legendary head coaching career, Bowden led the Seminoles to two national titles, 12 ACC titles and over 30 straight winning seasons.

No doubt there will be some kind of extra tribute made during the game. If anyone deserves more, it’s coach Bobby Bowden.

Wake Forest hosts Florida State at Truist Field this Saturday. The game will air on ACCNX and ESPN+ at 12 p.m. EST.

[Wake Forest]