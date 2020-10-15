Bobby Bowden’s Wife Updates The Legendary Coach’s Status

The legendary former Florida State Seminoles head coach Bobby Bowden tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month. His wife, Ann, offered an encouraging update on her husband’s health this past week.

Bobby was hospitalized for 10 days to undergo COVID-19 treatment this month. Fortunately, he was released from the hospital this week and will continue to recover from the comfort of his own home, according to Ann.

“We are all happy,” Ann told The Democrat this week. “I just want to see him get back to his normal self. We are grateful to have him home. Bobby is thankful for all the thoughts and prayers. Now we just need to get him stronger.”

Bobby detailed his most prominent symptoms in dealing with coronavirus to The Democrat. He said a loss of appetite was the most prominent. Fortunately, he’s regained his appetite and is feeling better.

“Stay away from it, don’t test it because it’s no fun. No. 1 for me was a loss of appetite,” Bobby told the newspaper. “I didn’t want to eat anything. But now I have my hunger back and feeling pretty good.”

It certainly looks like Bobby Bowden is recovering well as he continues to battle the pandemic.

The former Florida State head coach has had to make two visits to the hospital in the past month. Prior to testing positive for COVID-19, he was in the hospital for a leg infection.

Bowden will now continue to recover from coronavirus from the comfort of his own home.