CFB Insider Names “School To Watch” For Former LSU Starting QB Max Johnson

Former LSU quarterback Max Johnson ranks among the most high-profile entries into the NCAA transfer portal this year. With his talent, he can play for almost anyone. But one big name school is especially worth watching.

According to 247Sports national analyst and transfer portal insider Chris Hummer, Florida State is considered a “school to watch” regarding Johnson. Hummer noted a few key factors that could bring the two together.

Johnson’s father is an FSU alum and former quarterback, while his brother recently decommitted from LSU. Hummer also pointed out that the Seminoles could use an upgrade at the position.

“It’s not a lock by any means, but the buzz earlier this year was if Max transferred, the brothers could end up going to the same college,” Hummer said. “Instinct and history say Florida State is the school to watch if that’s the case. The Johnsons’ dad, Brad, played quarterback for the Seminoles.

“Florida State could also really use an upgrade — or at least depth depending on how you feel about Max Johnson vs. Jordan Travis — at both positions. If the Seminoles can manage to land both, it’d be huge for Mike Norvell’s momentum in Tallahassee.”

Package deal to Florida State could be a storyline to watch after LSU QB Max Johnson's entry into the transfer portal and his brother's decommitment, notes @chris_hummer: https://t.co/YMy7QwXqQ5 pic.twitter.com/xJBftEDmZs — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 8, 2021

Max Johnson started five games as a freshman in 2020, going 2-3 with eight touchdowns and one pick for the Tigers. The following year, he was the full-time starter and went 6-6 with 35 touchdowns and just seven picks.

That kind of production will likely ensure that Johnson starts for whatever team he picks in the transfer portal.

We haven’t seen the last of Johnson on college football Saturdays.

Is Max Johnson bound for Florida State?