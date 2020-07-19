College Football Analyst Names Most ‘Disastrous’ Recent Coaching Hire

There have been a ton of head coaching hires that have completely fallen apart for the programs that hired them.

But some coaching hires have completely fallen apart both for the program and the coaches themselves. One analyst believes that there is a singular coach that stands out as the most disastrous coaching hire in recent memory.

Taking to Twitter, Mike Farrell of Rivals listed off ten infamous coaching flops. Mark Helfrich at Oregon, Brady Hoke at Michigan, Butch Jones at Tennessee, Mike Riley at Nebraska, Charlie Strong at Texas and Rich Rodriguez at Michigan were some of the more notable hires that flopped.

But the No. 1 spot belonged to someone who was a much more recent failure: Willie Taggart at Florida State. It’s hard to argue that he isn’t one of the most disastrous coaching hires ever given how far the Seminoles fell after transitioning from Jimbo Fisher to Taggart.

Taggart was a rising star in the FBS prior to his hire in 2018. He completely turned Western Kentucky and South Florida around, and helped restore Oregon in his brief spell there.

But his first year with Florida State was a disastrous 5-7 season that snapped the program’s 36-year bowl streak. He was fired midway through the 2019 season after a 4-5 start.

Taggart has landed on his feet with FAU, but his reputation – and that of the Seminoles – has a long ways to go before reaching the pre-2018 heights.