Look: Funny College Football Referee Moment Goes Viral

Former Seattle Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch was known for his love of Skittles, occasionally snacking on the candy during games. A college football referee during today’s Florida State–Louisville game is right there with him.

It was another tough afternoon on the gridiron for the Seminoles. They fell behind early, and couldn’t complete a comeback, falling 31-23.

The Seminoles put up over 450 yards of offense, outgaining the Cardinals, but fell to 0-4 with the loss. AD David Coburn says Mike Norvell is the guy for the job, but the heat gets cranked up every week.

It probably wouldn’t have helped on the field, but had the Seminoles asked one of the referees during the game, they might’ve gotten some candy to lift their spirits. That would’ve been the biggest win of the year so far.

When Skittles are life 🌈 pic.twitter.com/mXUjYC7FEw — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 26, 2021

Florida State isn’t the only traditional ACC power that could’ve used a treat today. Clemson suffered its shocking second loss of the year, falling to NC State in overtime.

The Tigers are almost definitely missing the College Football Playoff this winter. It would be the first time that they haven’t been involved since 2014, the first year of the event, when Florida State made the field.

North Carolina, another major ACC contender, trails underdog Georgia Tech 20-7 midway through the third quarter.

With Boston College’s win over Mizzou, and Wake Forest’s win over Virginia, they are now the league’s final two unbeaten teams. They’ll face off in the final game of the season on Nov. 27, at BC.

[FOX]