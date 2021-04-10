College Football World Reacts To McKenzie Milton’s Return

Former UCF star McKenzie Milton didn’t just compete in Florida State‘s spring game on Saturday, some think he looked like the best quarterback on the field.

Milton suffered a gruesome injury all the way back in November of 2018. He then went on a long road to recovery, slowly making his way back to the practice field. After finally being healthy enough to play last year, UCF had since found a new star quarterback in Dillon Gabriel.

Milton, as a result, left the Knights this off-season for Florida State, a program that’s been in desperate need of a quality quarterback. Believe it or not, the former UCF star may have a chance to become the Seminoles’ new starter.

FSU and college football fans are very impressed with what they saw from Milton during Florida State’s scrimmage on Saturday. FSU beat writer Curt Weiler called the quarterback a “gamer.”

“McKenzie Milton has definitely not been the most consistent #FSU quarterback from the practices we’ve been able to see this spring,” Weiler tweeted on Saturday. “But under the lights here at Doak, he looks like a gamer.”

McKenzie Milton has definitely not been the most consistent #FSU quarterback from the practices we've been able to see this spring. But under the lights here at Doak, he looks like a gamer. — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) April 10, 2021

Milton delivered a perfectly-placed 50-50 ball on a third-and-17 to convert for a first down during Saturday’s spring game. Check it out.

Some Florida State fans have seen enough. They believe McKenzie Milton is the best quarterback on the roster and should be the starter this upcoming season.

McKenzie Milton just led a TD drive with some great throws and I just want to say what a miracle it is to see him back on a field. I was there when he got hurt and I admit, I didn’t know if we’d get to this day. It’s a testament to his hard work, perseverance and determination. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) April 10, 2021

Let me reiterate, McKenzie Milton looks like the best QB to me (so far).🤷🏾‍♀️ — Bri⚡️⚡️ (@bubblybrielle) April 10, 2021

So um it appears McKenzie Milton is still quite good — Christian Simmons (@ByCASimmons) April 10, 2021

Even if McKenzie Milton never starts another football game, it’s simply astonishing he’s even on the field again. That alone is enough to warrant celebration.

Believe it or not, Milton may be Florida State’s best quarterback. He certainly showed some impressive stuff on Saturday.