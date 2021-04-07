College Football World Stunned By Travis Rudolph News

The football world was shocked on Wednesday by the news that former Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Rudolph is currently being jailed in Palm Beach County following a double shooting. One of the victims is dead and the other has been hospitalized.

Obviously, seeing someone accused of murder is always stunning, but in the case of Rudolph, even more so. During his time with the Seminoles, he was well-regarded, even making headlines for befriending a local middle school student with autism back in 2016.

Not surprisingly, the reaction from those in and around college football features plenty of disbelief at the severity of what Rudolph is alleged to have done.

I hate hate HATE that we can never really know the guys we’re writing about. Have thought this a lot w/the Deshaun stories. But man, how Travis Rudolph went from being a hero to a boy w/autism to held without bond on 4 counts of premeditated murder is just… there are no words. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) April 7, 2021

Definitely did not expect to see this from one of the nicest kids I covered at FSU. https://t.co/g9O3GjcLF6 — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) April 7, 2021

One would hope this alleged heinous act by Travis Rudolph will keep Florida State fans from crafting sick "jokes" with Aaron Hernandez as a punchline, and that Florida fans won't use this as a retort. But dignity and grace aren't core values of fanaticism, sadly. — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) April 7, 2021

Sad – You'll remember NFL former WR Travis Rudolph warming hearts with this story of eating lunch with an autistic boy who had been shunned at school – he was signed with the Giants the next year. Now he's in the PBCo jail charged with murder & attempted murder @WPBF25News pic.twitter.com/bjcisjhNik — Terri Parker (@wpbf_terri) April 7, 2021

Former FSU Football star Travis Rudolph has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge & an attempted murder charge. You may remember Rudolph from this viral photo, eating lunch with Bo Paske — a boy with autism who was sitting alone in a cafeteria when Rudolph befriended him. pic.twitter.com/OSBfEN2Vov — Paxton Boyd (@paxton) April 7, 2021

Wait, is this THAT Travis Rudolph? pic.twitter.com/BrUShaJrpg — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) April 7, 2021

A West Palm Beach (Fla.) native, Rudolph was second-team All-ACC during his final season in Tallahassee. He went unselected in the 2017 NFL Draft but caught on with the New York Giants, appearing in seven games and catching eight passes for 101 yards.

Rudolph was released by the Giants the following year and signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad. However, a torn ACL ended his season before he could appear in a game.

Rudolph was most recently a member of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but the franchise released him today following his arrest.