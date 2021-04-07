The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Travis Rudolph News

Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph runs with the ball.TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 15: Wide receiver Travis Rudolph #15 of the Florida State Seminoles runs the ball by defensive back Cameron Glenn #2 of the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 15, 2016 in Tallahassee, Florida. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Wake Forest Demon Deacons 17-6. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

The football world was shocked on Wednesday by the news that former Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph is facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder.

Rudolph is currently being jailed in Palm Beach County following a double shooting. One of the victims is dead and the other has been hospitalized.

Obviously, seeing someone accused of murder is always stunning, but in the case of Rudolph, even more so. During his time with the Seminoles, he was well-regarded, even making headlines for befriending a local middle school student with autism back in 2016.

Not surprisingly, the reaction from those in and around college football features plenty of disbelief at the severity of what Rudolph is alleged to have done.

A West Palm Beach (Fla.) native, Rudolph was second-team All-ACC during his final season in Tallahassee. He went unselected in the 2017 NFL Draft but caught on with the New York Giants, appearing in seven games and catching eight passes for 101 yards.

Rudolph was released by the Giants the following year and signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad. However, a torn ACL ended his season before he could appear in a game.

Rudolph was most recently a member of the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, but the franchise released him today following his arrest.


