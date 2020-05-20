Corey Collier, No. 3 Safety, Names His Final 6 Schools

One of the nation’s top recruits from the 2021 recruiting class made a major announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Corey Collier, a four-star safety recruit, took to Twitter with an update in his recruitment. Collier, who holds 36 offers from some of the nation’s best programs, cut his list down to six teams.

The Florida native kept three Florida schools in his top six. Collier will either be playing in the SEC or the ACC when he makes his commitment later in the recruiting cycle.

His top six: Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU and Miami. Here’s the full announcement from Collier.

Collier is the No. 3 safety recruit in the 2021 class and the No. 14 recruit from the state of Florida. He’s also the No. 83 overall recruit in the class.

He also held offers from other top college football programs like Nebraska, Penn State and Oklahoma.

Of the six programs, Florida State most needs to add the four-star recruit. Jimbo Fisher and the Seminoles currently have the No. 39 recruiting class during the 2021 cycle.

That puts the Seminoles behind programs like Miami (OH), SMU and Toledo. Florida State has just seven recruits in the class thus far and only one recruit ranked in the top 100.

Adding Collier would give the Seminoles their second top-100 recruit, along with four-star outside linebacker Branden Jennings.

Where will the No. 3 safety recruit take his talents?