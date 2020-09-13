Danny Kanell Has A 1-Word Reaction To Florida State’s Loss

New season, new coach, same result. The Florida State Seminoles lost their fourth-straight season-opener on Saturday night in a defeat at the hands of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

It was supposed to be a new dawn for Florida State on Saturday in Mike Norvell’s FSU debut. But the Yellow Jackets played spoiler, scoring nine points in the fourth quarter to stun the Seminoles in a 16-13 Georgia Tech victory.

No, the sky isn’t falling. But it’s been a rough few years for Florida State. The Seminoles’ Saturday night loss continues what’s been a trend of ugly and sloppy play from Florida State football.

Former Florida State quarterback turned college football analyst Danny Kanell perfectly summed up how Seminole Nation feels about Saturday night’s defeat. He had a one-word response following Florida State’s loss: “ugh.” Take a look below.

Ugh — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) September 13, 2020

“Ugh” is the perfect way to describe where the Florida State program is currently at. Saturday was supposed to be the start of a new era of football under head coach Mike Norvell. But Georgia Tech spoiled the night.

Until Florida State fixes its offensive line woes, the program will continue to struggle – even in a weakened ACC. There’s no doubt Norvell has plenty of work to do to try and turn things around in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles have two weeks to correct their mistakes before traveling to Hard Rock Stadium to take on the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 26.