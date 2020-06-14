Danny Kanell Tweets Message For FSU Alum Daniel Berger After PGA Tour Win

Daniel Berger won the Charles Schwab Challenge today, capping off the end of the PGA Tour’s long layoff due to COVID-19.

Not only did Berger win his third career PGA event, he also added a shoutout from a fellow Florida State alum: college football analyst and former Seminole quarterback Danny Kanell.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Kanell offered his congratulations to the newly-crowned Charles Schwab Challenge winner.

“Another #Noles PGA Tour win!” Kanell wrote.

Berger staked his claim to the title early in the tournament with an emphatic first day on the course. He stayed steady over the next two days before and almost won the whole thing outright if not for a bogey on the front nine.

But Berger finished minus-four on the day, tying him with Collin Morikawa. The two met in a sudden-death playoff after going minus-15 through the tournament, with Berger coming out on top when Morikawa’s putt missed.

It was Berger’s third win since he went pro in 2013.

Berger was a star when he was an amateur at Florida State. He won the SunTrust Gator Invitational and the Seminole Intercollegiate while leading the ACC in stroke average in 2013.

His first professional win came at the 2016 St. Jude’s Classic, where he beat Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson and Steve Stricker by three strokes.

Welcome back to the PGA Tour, Daniel!