Deion Sanders Names The Problem With Florida State Football

Florida State did pick up its first win of the 2020 season over the weekend, but there are still plenty of issues to address regarding the current state of the program. On Wednesday, FSU legend Deion Sanders revealed the main issue with his alma mater.

Sanders appeared on The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss a handful of topics, including the biggest problem with the Seminoles right now.

Instead of addressing the recent coaching struggles for Florida State, Sanders talked about how the school handles the recruiting aspect of college football. He thinks the program is bringing in the wrong type of players.

Rather than constantly chase five-star recruits, Sanders would prefer that his former school goes after players that show strong traits during practice.

Here’s what Sanders had to say about Florida State, via 247Sports:

“It starts out with recruiting; it starts out with the type of kids,” Sanders said. “We’re chasing five-stars and four-stars, and we’re not measuring the heart. It’s no way to detect the heart. It’s no way to understand that. Instead of looking at the made-up highlight tapes, hey man, let’s go look at practice. I want to see a kid practice. Show me the practice tape. Games are the best possible plays he can have. There’s no way a guy was great for three straight minutes.”

The Seminoles currently own the No. 18 overall recruiting class for the 2021 cycle, per 247Sports. That class consists of multiple four-star recruits.

Mike Norvell was hired as Florida State’s head coach to revitalize a program that hasn’t won double-digit games since Jimbo Fisher left for Texas A&M. It’s still early in his tenure, but a 1-2 start to the season is not what fans envisioned. Perhaps he’ll need to take Primetime’s advice and go after recruits that practice hard.

