Over the weekend, Deion Sanders and the Jackson State football team found a win in their first game of the season.

The Tigers dominated Edward Waters by a final score of 53-0. Following the win, there was some controversy, with Sanders’ getting some of his belongings “stolen” but eventually returned.

Even after having his wallet and phone taken, Sanders made one thing abundantly clear: he feels at home in Jackson, Mississippi. He reiterated that on Wednesday during an appearance on an ESPN podcast.

Former NFL star Keyshawn Johnson asked Sanders if he would leave for the Florida State job – if offered – in two or three years. Sanders, who interviewed for the Seminoles opening last year, said he’s happy where he is.

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“Florida State was one of the ones that I interviewed for last year, one of the big two. And Keyshawn let me tell you I knocked it out of the park. You’ve got to understand, I’m getting ready to recruit in the state of Florida and presented them with a wonderful scenario, but God didn’t see fit for me to have that. So i’m here and I’m happy and I’m elated. So I’m not even thinking about tomorrow. I’m trying to dominate today.”

Keyshawn Johnson didn’t buy that answer and tried to get Sanders to admit that he’d be a little bit intrigued.

Prime Time, however, never gave in. Sanders said he finally settled down at his new house and isn’t planning on leaving any time soon.