Baylor Transfer Deonte Williams Announces Major Commitment

Florida State has added a major transfer, and it is one who is very familiar with the Seminoles program. Baylor defensive end Deonte Williams is the newest ‘Nole.

Williams’ father Alphonso Williams played for Bobby Bowden in the mid-1980s. There, he was teammates with popular FSU assistant and former interim head coach Odell Haggins. He was instrumental in helping bring Williams in from Baylor.

Deonte Williams’ career with the Bears was cut short by injury. He suffered a brutal broken arm during a game against Texas mid-way through the 2018 season. He hasn’t played since, and had been medically disqualified after the injury, a move that prompted his retirement from the game. Now, he is set to return for a new school.

According to 247Sports, Williams was cleared to return to play by Baylor’s medical team five months ago. In mid-January, he entered the transfer portal, and just days after receiving an offer to play at his father’s alma mater, he is jumping at an opportunity. He tweeted his commitment this afternoon.

So after talking with my family, I’ve decided to commit to Florida State University. #yerr #Gonoles 🍢 — D.Will (@DWill__2) April 8, 2020

Williams, a former three-star recruit, joined the Bears in 2016. He redshirted that first year, and looked to be getting carve out a role on the defense as a redshirt freshman in 2017.

That season, he registered 15 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and recovered a fumble. The following year, he had 11 tackles, three tackles for loss, and his first sack before getting injured mid-way through the season.

At the very least, he should provide some solid defensive line depth for Haggins and new head coach Mike Norvell. His return from the broken arm and chance to play for his father’s alma mater makes for a pretty cool story as well.