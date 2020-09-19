Florida State football had a rough start to its 2020 season last weekend. This Saturday hasn’t been much better to the Seminoles.

Moments ago, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell announced he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next week’s game against Miami. Earlier, Urban Meyer said Norvell was “in quicksand” at his new job.

Then, ESPN’s Desmond Howard knocked the rebuilding ‘Noles during College GameDay. Georgia Tech, which beat Florida State in Tallahassee last week, is taking on UCF this Saturday.

Howard pulled no punches, saying that the Knights are once again clearly a better team than the ‘Noles.

“When you look at UCF, they have better players than Florida State. I don’t think many people would actually say that, but they’re a better team,” Howard said. “They have a better offense. They execute much better. They have a better quarterback than they have at Florida State. So if Georgia Tech was high off beating the Seminoles, you have to come back down to life today. “You’re going to play a much better team. Their scheme is better. They have a lot more confidence. This is going to be a monster game. I can’t wait to see UCF.”

After a tremendous five-year run of success under Jimbo Fisher from 2012-16, which included a national championship in 2013, the Seminoles have fallen on hard times.

Florida State went 7-6 in 2017 before a 5-7 mark in 2018 ended the program’s three-plus decade old bowl game streak. The Seminoles returned to the postseason last year, but lost the Sun Bowl and finished 6-7.

Florida State football has not had three-straight losing seasons since 1974-76. That streak could be in jeopardy this fall if things don’t turn around quickly.