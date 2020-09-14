ESPN Analyst Has Sobering Message For Florida State Fans

When Florida State fired Willie Taggart last year, many believed that all the Seminoles needed to do was find a better coach and they’d quickly be back in national title contention. But one college football analyst has a rather sobering message for the fanbase.

On Monday, ESPN analyst David Hale stated that head coach Mike Norvell likely needs “YEARS, not weeks” to fix everything at FSU. He clarified that it will likely take that long to get FSU back in ACC or national title contention.

Hale noted that people may not have appreciated just how bad the program was when Taggart took over in 2018. They were already on a downward trajectory and things got worse over his two years. He concluded by stating that the FSU rebuild is “a BIG job.”

Whether or not Hale is right, that’s going to be a tough pill to swallow for ‘Noles fans. Prior to Jimbo Fisher’s departure in 2017, the ‘Noles had enjoyed nearly 40 years of perennial on-field and recruiting dominance.

I say all of this re: FSU for a big reason: Mike Norvell needs YEARS not weeks to fix this (at least in terms of getting FSU to where FSU *should* be). We all under appreciated how bad it was when Willie took over. Things got worse the next 2 years. This is a BIG job. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 14, 2020

But after FSU’s brutal loss to Georgia Tech over the weekend, it’s pretty clear that there are deep problems.

Mike Norvell was brought in as one of the most sought-after coaches in all of football. He went 38-15 in four seasons at Memphis, capping off his career there with a historic trip to the Cotton Bowl after winning the AAC title last year.

Suffice it to say, Norvell has the coaching chops to lead a team. What he doesn’t have right now is the full faith of the FSU fan base though.

FSU wants to be back on top now, and if Norvell can’t deliver that, they may get very impatient, very quickly.

How long should FSU wait for Norvell to bring the team back to prominence?