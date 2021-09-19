ESPN Analyst Sees Big Job In Deion Sanders’ Future

The more success Deion Sanders has at Jackson State while his alma mater (Florida State) struggles, the more you’ll hear Deion suggested as the next head coach in Tallahassee.

On Saturday, Sanders’ JSU team lost its first game of 2021, falling 12-7 to Lousiana-Monroe. However, Florida State was blown out 35-14 by Wake Forest, leaving head coach Mike Norvell’s future in question.

Even before all of this unfolded though, ESPN’s Booger McFarland speculated that Sanders was primed (pun kind of intended) to take over the Seminoles, and sooner rather than later.

During an appearance on “The ESPN College Football Podcast” with Kevin Negandhi last week, McFarland suggested that Sanders and his old program are “on a collision course.”

“Doesn’t it almost feel like we’re wasting time?” McFarland said, via the Clarion Ledger. “Deion is doing his thing, proving that he can run a program. He’s proving that he can lead. And he may be the most famous Florida State alum ever. Doesn’t it feel like they’re on a collision course? I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if in the next year or two they make that move.”

McFarland admitted that he wasn’t sure about Sanders’ dedication to being a head coach, but now he thinks there’s no question it is what the Hall of Famer wants to do.

“I was very skeptical about whether or not Deion wanted to coach,” McFarland said. “But he’s shown that he wants to do all the work. Yes, he’s still flashy. He’s still coach Prime. And I think that as he gets more experience, he will continue to know when he can be coach Prime, and when he has to be the coach of X, Y, Z — whatever that school is, because there’s a difference.”

Will whatever that school is be Florida State? We’ll have to see. It would still be a pretty big leap for him to make, but perhaps FSU will decide its worth the risk, especially if they continue to falter.

[ Saturday Down South ]