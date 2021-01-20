ESPN’s Jay Bilas Names ACC’s 2 Best Teams Right Now

There’s only a month and a half left in the ACC basketball regular season. While there’s still plenty of ACC basketball to be played, ESPN analyst Jay Bilas believes there are two teams that stand out as the best.

Appearing on Packer and Durham, Jay Bilas said that Florida State and Virginia are “clearly the best teams” in the ACC right now. Bilas pointed to Virginia in particular, who have looked especially good in the past week.

“I would say Florida State and Virginia clearly are the best teams, but they’re not the best teams in that they’re head-and-shoulders above everybody else,” Bilas said, via 247Sports. “I just don’t see it that way. But Virginia is getting better and better, man. Their offense the other night, I couldn’t believe it. It was like watching a team at a shootaround. They weren’t missing.”

Virginia are 9-2 overall and 5-0 in the ACC, earning the No. 13 ranking in the most recent AP poll. After the beatdown they just gave Clemson, it’s hard to pick against them.

Florida State have looked pretty good too, going 8-2 so far this season. The Seminoles are currently riding a three-game winning streak with victories over North Carolina and Louisville in the past week.

Florida State and Virginia will have their first and only meeting of the regular season on February 15. If both teams continue to play this well, it could be a preview of the ACC Tournament or even the NCAA Tournament.

Of course, 11-2 Virginia Tech might have something to say about that too…

Are Florida State and Virginia the best teams in the ACC right now?