Florida State Announces Mike Norvell Contract News

The end of the 2021 college football regular season was quickly overshadowed by one of the most chaotic coaching carousels in the sport’s history. While some of the game’s elite head coaches left their programs for new opportunities, others doubled-down with massive, new contract extensions.

On Tuesday, Florida State decided to join in on the fun.

Florida State announced on Tuesday afternoon that it had verbally agreed to a contract extension with head football coach Mike Norvell. Headed into his third year with the program in 2022, Norvell will now be under contract through the 2026 season.

“I am incredibly thankful to the board of trustees, President [Richard] McCullough, [retiring athletic director] David Coburn and [incoming AD] Michael Alford for their support of our climb,” Norvell said in a statement. “Because of the investments they have continued to make in the personnel and infrastructure supporting our program, our current roster will continue to develop alongside the future Seminoles who will be joining us in the coming days. This is an exciting time to be part of the Florida State program, and there are great days ahead.”

Norvell originally signed a six-year deal worth up to $26.5 million, when he was hired in 2019. Florida State did not reveal the head coach’s new financial terms following the announcement of the extension.

Through two years in Tallahassee, Norvell hasn’t been able to achieve the level of success that many had hoped he would when he took over the program in 2019. After going 3-6, during the COVID-shortened season in 2020, Florida State improved to 5-7 this past year.

Now under contract with Florida State until 2026, Norvell will do his best to try and turn the ACC program around as soon as possible.