Florida State Announces Significant Athletic Department News

The Florida State athletic department is planning to make a significant chance in the near future, the school announced on Wednesday afternoon.

After Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported that Florida State was exploring options for a new athletic director, the ACC school confirmed that current Athletic Director David Coburn is planning to retire in the near future.

“Earlier this year, David Coburn shared with me his intention to retire, and I appreciate his willingness to continue to serve until his successor can be named,” Florida State president Richard McCullough said in a statement Wednesday, per Thamel.

“David has been a tremendous Athletics Director for the past three and a half years. He stepped into this role when the Athletics Department needed his leadership skills and extensive budgetary expertise. He guided the department through some challenging times, including the COVID-19 pandemic…”

“As an FSU alumnus, David has always cared deeply about this university, and we thank him for his loyalty and dedication.”

Coburn took over the athletic department at Florida State in May of 2019 after serving in the interim role for eighth months prior. He went on to have an active three and a half year tenure at the school.

Coburn oversaw quite a bit of success during his time in charge fo Florida State athletics. The women’s soccer team won a national championship, the men’s basketball team captured an ACC title and both the baseball and softball teams made trips to the College World Series during his three and a half years in charge.

One program that didn’t see the turnaround that many hoped was the football team. Florida State didn’t have a winning season while Coburn was at the helm of the athletic department and parted ways with head coach Willie Taggart after just two years.

Revamping a once storied football program will surely be a point of emphasis for whoever takes over as Florida State’s next athletic director.

Thamel reported Wednesday that the school has already been in contact with a number of potential candidates.