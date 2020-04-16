Florida State Announces Update For On-Campus Events

Florida State will not be hosting any in-person or on-campus events until August 2, at the earliest, it was revealed today.

According to Noles247, Florida State football coach Mike Norvell spoke with a group of boosters today as part of his weekly “Football Fix” webinar series. During that call, FSU Associate Athletics Director for Communications Rob Wilson dropped the news that “no gatherings on campus I think until August 1st now.”

Wilson cited a university announcement regarding summer Session C, the final Florida State summer session. Session C will be online, which means all of Florida State’s summer school will be done remotely.

As it turns out, the official announcement from FSU, released yesterday, says there will be no on-campus gatherings until August 2, pending further review.

“This cancellation of on-campus events includes all summer camps and activities normally held at the university,” said the release. “This policy shall be in effect until Aug. 2, 2020, and will be under continual review.”

Of course, all of these announcements are worth monitoring as we start to find out if it will be feasible for college football programs to hold their annual summer training camps as scheduled.

In fact, we’re probably not that far off from schools having to make decisions on if students will be allowed back on campus for the fall 2020 semester as well.